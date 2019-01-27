Download updated Android Pie images for your OnePlus 5 or 5T

OnePlus had a Christmas present for owners of its OnePlus 5 and 5T handsets -- an OTA update to Android Pie.

Now, a month later, the company has made Android 9.0.3 images available for download; perfect for those who like to manually flash their handsets. But this is not the same version of Pie that rolled out at the tail end of last year. OnePlus has introduced a number of important updates.

See also:

OTA updates can be notoriously slow to roll out, so even a month down the line it is entirely possible that you are still waiting to upgrade to the latest version of Android. If you're comfortable with manually flashing your phone, the new downloads give you the chance to do just that.

So what can you expect from the update? OnePlus has published the following changelog:

System Updated system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™

Brand new UI for Android Pie

Brand new navigation gestures (this is only for 5T)

Updated Android security patch to 2018.12

Other new features and system improvements New Gaming mode 3.0 Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb(DND) mode with adjustable settings Camera Integrated Google Lens mode Hot fix Fixed connectivity issue with certain third party Apps

Fixed random reboots when screen casting

Optimized sRGB display mode

Optimized Reading mode

Improved stability for Sound settings

Stability improvements for system upgrade

Android Pie 9.0.3 images are available from the OnePlus support pages for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T.

Image credit: Raman Saurei / Shutterstock