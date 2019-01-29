Jaybird announces durable RUN XT True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones

Exercising sucks. I mean, it is great for physical fitness, but let's be honest -- it can be a real chore. If it wasn't, there'd be far fewer overweight people in the world. Sure, laziness is part of it, but also, people are working more and more hours each week nowadays, making it hard to find the energy needed to get in shape. Of course, a great way to forget about the tediousness of exercise is a helpful distraction -- music. Yes, whether walking, running, or using a piece of equipment, listening to you favorite tunes can make working out much more enjoyable.

With the invent of Bluetooth earbuds, it is easier and safer than ever to enjoy music and podcasts while exercising. Safer? Yes, wired earbuds and headphones can get tangled on equipment leading to injury -- wireless is superior in that regard. Today, Jaybird -- a company well known for offering fitness-focused headphones -- announces its latest product. The premium RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones are designed to be both comfortable and durable. Oh, and they are quite attractive too.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches N700NC, Y500, and Y100 AKG wireless Bluetooth headphones

"With its fully waterproof, IPX7 housing, Jaybird RUN XT is built to last in extreme conditions. Protected by a double hydrophobic nano coating, Jaybird RUN XT is also sweatproof so it can stand up to even the hardest workouts. The wireless buds provide an ultra-comfortable active fit with interchangeable silicone ear tips and fins that securely fit almost any ear. You can manage music, calls and your phone's Siri or Google Assistant at the push of a button, and the ability to use the right bud individually means you can stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite sounds," says Jaybird

ALSO READ: Jaybird unveils affordable 'Tarah' Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones

The company further explains, "RUN XT's provides 12 hours of playtime, with four hours in the buds and an additional eight hours in the carrying case, providing enough power for all-day outings and extended adventures. A five-minutes quick charge provides a full hour of playtime, so there's no excuse to not get out there. Each bud fills your ear with immersive, crisp sound that is uncompromising in its quality. And with the Jaybird App, you can fully customize your music experience by adjusting the EQ - pump up the bass or crank the treble with your own settings or choose from hundreds of others shared within the Jaybird community. Spotify integration makes it easy to listen to your playlists and discover others. The app also features a Find My Buds feature to help you locate them in case they go missing."

Jaybird shares the following features and benefits of the RUN XT.

Adventure Proof: RUN XT is built to perform in any situation with a water-and sweat-proof construction (IPX7) that keeps the music flowing through adverse conditions, unexpected weather and rigorous workouts.

RUN XT is built to perform in any situation with a water-and sweat-proof construction (IPX7) that keeps the music flowing through adverse conditions, unexpected weather and rigorous workouts. Minimalist Comfort: A streamlined Sport Fit design features ultra-comfy interchangeable silicone ear gels and a secure, sport-specific fit.

A streamlined Sport Fit design features ultra-comfy interchangeable silicone ear gels and a secure, sport-specific fit. 12 Hours Playtime: Rechargeable four-hour battery plus an additional 8 hours of charge in the carrying case provides enough power for all-day outings and extended adventures. Five minutes of charging provides a full hour of playtime.

Rechargeable four-hour battery plus an additional 8 hours of charge in the carrying case provides enough power for all-day outings and extended adventures. Five minutes of charging provides a full hour of playtime. Custom Sound Experience: With an uncompromising sound quality that’s compatible with the Jaybird app, create custom EQ settings that can be saved to the buds.

With an uncompromising sound quality that’s compatible with the Jaybird app, create custom EQ settings that can be saved to the buds. One Touch Voice Control: Manage calls, music and your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant with the push of a button when you’re on the move.

Manage calls, music and your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant with the push of a button when you’re on the move. Single-Bud Mono Mode: Use the right earbud by itself in mono mode for full range sound and calls while you stay aware of your surroundings.

The company also shares the following specs

Type: In-ear style

Noise-isolation: Passive

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Speaker sensitivity: 103 +/- 2dB at 1KHz

Output max. 12mW RMS (with level limit)

Total harmonic distortion <5% (1KHz, 1mW)

Audio format: 16-bit stereo

Codec: Bluetooth SBC implementation

Response bandwidth: 20Hz - 20kHz

Driver size: 6 mm

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Frequency band: 2.4 GHz

Profiles: Handsfree , Headset , A2DP , AVCRP , SPP

Headset dimensions: 14.3mm x 19.5mm x 19mm

Weight of single bud (without fin or tip): 6.83g

Microphone Type: MEMS, omni directional

Microphone Sensitivity: -38dB +/- 3dB (Test conditions: 1KHz, 0db = 1V/Pa)

So, how much do the Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones cost? They can be had from the company directly here $179.99 in two colors -- storm gray and black flash. Yeah, that price is quite high, but these wireless headphones are not designed for casual music listeners on a budget. The RUN XT are for those that take exercise seriously and need headphones that can handle the wear and tear caused by an active lifestyle.