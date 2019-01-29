SteelSeries launches 'Stratus Duo' dual wireless gaming controller for Android and PC

Mobile gaming is all the rage these days, with gamers playing titles like Fortnite and Minecraft on their smartphones. Want to know a secret, though? Touchscreen gaming largely sucks. Pardon my crass language, but it is true. Using a virtual thumb-stick and on-screen buttons simply isn't fun. The truth is, to really enjoy a game on mobile -- other than casual time-wasters actually designed for touch -- a controller is an absolute must (when compatible).

If you are both a PC and Android gamer, and you want a great controller for both platforms, SteelSeries has a new product that could be perfect for you. Called "Stratus Duo," it can connect to a PC wirelessly using a USB dongle, or to Android with Bluetooth. Then, by flipping a switch, you can go back and forth between each. In other words, there is no need to re-pair each time you switch, as is typical with a Bluetooth-only controller. And yes, if you prefer, you can connect it to a PC using a cable (micro USB and not USB-C, sadly).

ALSO READ: Fortnite update brings support for external controllers to iOS and Android

"Gamers can utilize the Stratus Duo in multiple ways using the 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth and wired connections. With its Bluetooth connection, the Stratus Duo supports Android, Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Go. Gamers no longer need to struggle with awkward touchscreen controls while playing mobile games on their Android devices. The Stratus Duo allows gamers to enjoy playing on their Android device via Bluetooth or on their PC via the 2.4GHz wireless connection with no additional software needed for setup," says SteelSeries.

The gaming company further says, "The Stratus Duo mirrors the familiar size and layout of console controllers, but sports an upgraded design from the Stratus XL with a new trigger design featuring Magnetic Hall Effect sensors that keeps triggers consistent and precise. The controller also includes high performance clickable analog joysticks that feature minimal dead zones and smooth operation. The controller is powered by a lithium ion battery for 20+ hours of play time and includes a Micro USB cable that is 1.8 meters/5.9 feet in length."

ALSO READ: Razer Phone 2 Android 8.1 gaming smartphone puts Google Pixel 3 to shame

Tino Solberg, SteelSeries CTO offers the following statement.

The gaming ecosystem is continuing to evolve and grow beyond PC and consoles to include mobile devices and VR systems. The Stratus Duo allows gamers to easily navigate across several platforms through wireless and Bluetooth technology to create a truly seamless experience.

The Stratus Duo can be had today from SteelSeries directly for $59.99. This price is quite reasonable as the company's products are well-received by gamers, and historically, have proven to be very durable. As an example, I regularly use the company's "Nimbus" with my Apple TV, and it is one of my favorite controllers ever. In addition to the Stratus Duo, SteelSeries will also be selling the SmartGrip (seen above), which lets you attach your Android smartphone to the controller. That accessory should be available next month for a mere 10 bucks.