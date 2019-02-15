Logitech announces C920s Pro HD Webcam for Skype, FaceTime, and more

As more and more people opt to work from home these days, videoconferencing is becoming increasingly important. Simply dialing into a voice-only conference call won't cut it -- actually seeing your coworkers (and them seeing you) is a far better experience. Of course, the downside is you will have to wear clothes!

Having a good webcam is an essential part of the videoconferencing experience. True, you can get by with the low-quality camera found on your laptop, but why torture people with grainy video? Instead, you should leverage a quality webcam that will impress and delight your coworkers. The Logitech C920 has long been such an option for both laptops and desktops, but today, the company announces an "s" refresh -- the C920s Pro HD Webcam.

"We're excited to announce the Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam. A professional webcam for Full HD video calls, the Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam delivers clear, detailed videos in vibrant colors; it features dual mics to deliver natural-sounding audio, an all new privacy shutter, and compatibility with Logitech Capture streaming and recording software," says Logitech.

The company further says, "The Logitech C920s modernizes the much-loved Logitech C920, which has been in the market for seven years. This enhanced version of our most popular webcam delivers superb video quality and ensures you make a strong impression when it counts, whether you are joining a key Skype call, demoing your skills or creating your next YouTube video."

Logitech shares the following features.

Full HD 1080p video calling and recording at 30 fps: Make a strong impression when it counts with crisp, clearly detailed and vibrantly colored video.

Make a strong impression when it counts with crisp, clearly detailed and vibrantly colored video. Stereo audio with dual mics: Capture natural sound on calls and recorded video.

Capture natural sound on calls and recorded video. Advanced software: Create and share video content easily with Logitech Capture, which provides advanced webcam configuration and content creation tools. The app lets you configure and save your camera settings, customize your video with borders and filters, stream from multiple sources such as two webcams or your webcam and desktop screen simultaneously, and much more. Logitech Capture also works as a virtual camera in Skype.

Create and share video content easily with Logitech Capture, which provides advanced webcam configuration and content creation tools. The app lets you configure and save your camera settings, customize your video with borders and filters, stream from multiple sources such as two webcams or your webcam and desktop screen simultaneously, and much more. Logitech Capture also works as a virtual camera in Skype. HD lighting adjustment and autofocus: The C920s automatically fine-tunes to the lighting conditions to produce bright, razor-sharp images even if you’re in a low-light setting.

The C920s automatically fine-tunes to the lighting conditions to produce bright, razor-sharp images even if you’re in a low-light setting. Privacy shutter: Puts you in control of what you show and protects the camera lens with a snugly fitting cover.

The Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam will be available later this month, but you can pre-order it today here. Believe it or not, the price is just $69.99 -- $10 less than the previous generation. A better product for less money? Nice! While it should work with most video platforms, Logitech certifies it for use with FaceTime on macOS, Skype, and Google Hangouts.