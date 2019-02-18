Urban Armor Gear (UAG) launches 'Plyo Series' case for 9.7-inch Apple iPad

Apple's iPad remains the best tablet on the market. Many companies have tried to compete, but all have largely failed. Sure, there are some decent Android models on the market -- from a hardware perspective -- but the underlying operating system cannot compare to the excellent iOS. There are countless Android tablets that get abandoned by manufacturers, getting stuck on outdated OS versions chock full of exploits -- which means they simply aren't safe.

If you buy an iPad, you can be confident that Apple will support it for many years, making it a very wise investment. Regardless of which model iPad you choose, it is smart to protect it with a case. If you opted for one of the non-pro 9.7-inch iPad tablets (2017 or 2018), for instance, Urban Armor Gear has a new case that will safeguard the device with military grade protection while also being fashionable. Since the rear is translucent, you can still see Apple's design -- an important thing to some consumers. It even has a loop holder for an Apple Pencil or other stylus.

"Designed for the Apple 9.7-inch iPads, the Plyo Series offers lightweight materials and a minimal aesthetic to keep you focused on your next performance. The composite construction combines an impact resistant core with air soft corners. Making it the slimmest offering, while still meeting UAG's renowned Military Grade protection," says Urban Armor Gear.

UAG further says, "The Plyo Series' sleek design and slim profile, make it the ultimate case for people on-the-go. The case's translucent aesthetic allows for the device's unique design and color to shine through. While the tactile grip folio boasts 360-degree protection, safeguarding against inevitable drops and shocks."

Urban Armor Gear shares the following features.

Impact-resistant

Tactile grip

Adjustable stand

Apple Pencil holder

Folio Cover with Auto Wake/Sleep function

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

If you want to get your own Urban Armor Gear Plyo Series case, you can buy it directly from the company here. The price is $69.95, and it ships for free.