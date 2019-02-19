Google launches new .dev TLD

Seeking to give a home to those who have helped to build the web, Google has launched a new top-level domain.

The new .dev TLD comes after the company launched .app and .page, all are protected by HTTPS. Google has already used the TLD for a few of its own projects, such as web.dev and opensource.dev, but now it is being opened up to a wider audience.

Announcing the new top-level domain, Google says: "Developers, designers, writers and architects: you built the web. You make it possible for the billions of people online today to do what they do. Have you ever tried to register your preferred domain name, only to find out it's not available? Today, Google Registry is announcing .dev, a brand new top-level domain (TLD) that's dedicated to developers and technology. We hope .dev will be a new home for you to build your communities, learn the latest tech and showcase your projects -- all with a perfect domain name.

If you are interested in securing yourself a .dev domain, you can register through the Early Access Program. This runs from 8:00am PT today until the end of the month. From February 28 the TLDs will be available through registrars; Google is working with a number of partners, and pricing is available on get.dev.