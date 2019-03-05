Confused about what Windows 10 test builds are in which Insider ring? There's an easy way to find out

30 Comments

The Windows Insider program is a mess. It used to be as an Insider you got to test just early versions of the next big OS feature update, but now -- depending on which ring you’re in -- you might be testing versions for the first Windows 10 update of 2020, due out over a year from now.

As if that’s not bad enough, Fast ring Insiders are currently receiving new builds at a rate of two a week -- which hardly provides enough time to install and test them -- while Slow ring Insiders get only very occasional updates. It’s no wonder some of Microsoft’s loyal legion of unpaid testers are confused.

SEE ALSO:

If Microsoft’s release approach has you scratching your head, you’re not alone. Thankfully, the software giant has a solution.

No, it’s not to simplify the release schedule, but rather to make it easy to check which builds can be accessed from what rings.

So if you’re not sure which ring you’ll find Build 18841 in (it's Skip Ahead), or what the latest Fast ring build is, you can check at any time by going down the rabbit hole here.

Image Credit: Maridav/Shutterstock

30 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Roku and Alexa are friends now

Confused about what Windows 10 test builds are in which Insider ring? There's an easy way to find out

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18351 to the Fast ring

System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPU upgrade

Microsoft Word bug can be used to bypass security systems

Three trends in tracking software delivery

Samsung teams up with Calm to bring mindfulness and meditation to the masses

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 loses share as Windows 7 makes significant gains

253 Comments

Linux Mint reveals upcoming logo and website changes

43 Comments

Confused about what Windows 10 test builds are in which Insider ring? There's an easy way to find out

30 Comments

Microsoft announces it is killing off Microsoft Health Dashboard apps and services -- and giving refunds to Band owners

22 Comments

Intel shares Thunderbolt with USB Promoter Group, and USB4 is on the way

21 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.