Best Windows 10 apps this week

Windows 10 admins who run Windows 10 version 1809 can enable Retpoline to improve performance on these devices. Microsoft integrated the improvement to Windows 10 version 1809 but not in earlier versions of Windows.

Microsoft also released the Windows Calculator application as open source this week.

Amazing Mages

Amazing Mages is a well designed game that mixes strategy and role-playing elements with elements from so-called idle-games.

It is a tactical fantasy game at its core. You recruit and level up heroes, equip them, and fight against hordes of monsters.

The idle part comes into play when you defeat the monsters of a level. Your heroes fight against the monsters of that level over and over again until you move somewhere else; they generate resources and experience which you may collect.

Note that it is one of those pay money or grind type of games.

KeyPenX ($8.99)

The commercial application adds options to control certain applications with the Surface Pen or a comparable digital pen.

You may use it to control apps such as PowerPoint (desktop), Adobe Acrobat and Reader, Google Slides, OpenOffice or LibreOffice, to record an audio clip or take a camera snapshot, or to launch different applications including Win32 programs.

The app was designed with PowerPoint in mind. It includes functionality to go to the next or previous slide, or start a slideshow.

Mardi Gras Masks

Another wallpaper theme for Windows 10. It includes 18 Mardi Gras related images that focus on masks.

Springtime Art

Microsoft publishes new wallpaper themes for Windows 10 regularly. The Springtime Art theme is the latest in a series of seasonal themes for the operating system.

Install the theme and switch to it to display the 18 different spring related wallpaper images on schedule or individually.

Notable updates

Facebook Messenger (Beta) application updated. Introduces chat search, data saver function, messenger account creation from within the app, and more.

Mail and Calendar app with full dark mode support in latest update.

Microsoft ends support for Microsoft Band and Microsoft Health on May 31, 2019.

Microsoft To-Do application update brings enhanced search functionality, attachment improvements, and more.

Twitter PWA update adds popularity information to hashtags that you add to your tweets.