Microsoft to start selling Windows 7 Extended Security Updates from April 1

While Windows 10 enjoys a significant and growing userbase, there are still many Windows 7 users out there. This includes a large number of enterprise users, and for these customers security is of paramount importance.

Last month we learned about the pricing for Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) which will be available when support for the aging operating system ends in 2020. Now we know that ESU will go on sale from the beginning of next month.

With prices ranging from $25 to $200 per year, Extended Security Updates are not intended for the average home user, and for large organizations with a lot of Windows 7 systems, there is the potential for extended support to become pretty expensive.

In a blog post, the general manager of Microsoft 365, Bernardo Caldas, sets out the options that are available come the deadline of January 14, 2020:

As we announced in September 2018, we will provide Extended Security Updates for Windows 7.

Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (coming soon) will provide a Windows 7 device with free Extended Security Updates through January 2023, giving you more options to support legacy apps as you transition to Windows 10.

As a final resource those of you with legacy Windows 7 devices, Extended Security Updates will be available for purchase starting April 1, 2019. They will be sold on a per-device basis for eligible customers and the price will increase each year.

While Microsoft will continue to help those who need to stick with Windows 7 for a bit longer, the company is eager for people to move to Microsoft 365.

Image credit: Hadrian / Shutterstock