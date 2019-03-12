Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

Anyone who is still using Windows 7 doesn't have much longer until the operating system is no longer supported by Microsoft. Come January 14, 2020 only those enterprise customers who are willing to pay for Extended Security Updates will receive any kind of support.

Microsoft has already done a lot to encourage Windows 7 diehards to make the move to Windows 10, and now it is stepping things up a gear. Throughout 2019, the company will show pop-up notifications in Windows 7 about making the switch to the latest version of Windows.

In a blog post, Microsoft's corporate vice president, Matt Barlow, explains that the end of support for Windows 7 means there will be no more updates issued to most people, and this is why it is important to upgrade to "the most secure Windows ever". He says: "To help our customers get advanced notice of this change, we are reaching out with information and resources. Beginning next month, if you are a Windows 7 customer, you can expect to see a notification appear on your Windows 7 PC."

He goes on to explain:

This is a courtesy reminder that you can expect to see a handful of times in 2019. By starting the reminders now, our hope is that you have time to plan and prepare for this transition. These notifications are designed to help provide information only and if you would prefer not to receive them again, you'll be able to select an option for "do not notify me again", and we will not send you any further reminders. Just as software has changed over the years, so has hardware. To learn more about the latest line-up of modern PCs and information for moving from Windows 7 to Windows 10, just click on the "learn more" button on the notification.

As well as encouraging Windows 7 users to migrate to Windows 10, Microsoft is also eager for Office 2010 users to move to Office 365 -- although at this stage there is no mention of nagging notifications for it in Office.

