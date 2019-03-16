New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

No Comments

If you attempt to visit a bad site in Firefox or Chrome, your browser will often warn you, so you can decide whether or not to take the risk and continue to your destination.

Microsoft has joined the fight to prevent users unwittingly visiting bad sites by creating new extensions for Google and Mozilla’s browsers which automatically redirect users from untrusted sites to Windows Defender Application Guard for Microsoft Edge.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18358 to the Fast ring

This is how it works:

When users navigate to a site, the extension checks the URL against a list of trusted sites defined by enterprise administrators. If the site is determined to be untrusted, the user is redirected to an isolated Microsoft Edge session. In the isolated Microsoft Edge session, the user can freely navigate to any site that has not been explicitly defined as trusted by their organization without any risk to the rest of system. With our upcoming dynamic switching capability, if the user tries to go to a trusted site while in an isolated Microsoft Edge session, the user is taken back to the default browser.

So in other words, if you stumble across a bad site while using your preferred browser, Edge will open and you’ll be able to explore the site safely in that. The cynical will see this as just another way Microsoft is trying to get users to spend time in Edge but others will welcome the move.

At the moment, the Windows Defender Application Guard extension is only available to Windows Insiders but it will be rolled out to all soon.

You can get the extension for Chrome and Firefox now. There's also a Microsoft Store companion app that you need, but Microsoft's own link embarrassingly currently points to a fake third-party site. Oops. You can download the actual app from here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18358 to the Fast ring

Sony unveils Alpine Green DualShock 4 gaming controller for PlayStation 4

Skype beta testers can now hold group chats with up to 50 participants

Protecting email deliverability before and after a data breach

Gearbest issues response to data breach

A fifth of Americans don't trust anyone to protect their data

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

268 Comments

ExTiX 19.3 (190307) is based on Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo, uses Linux kernel 5.0, and has Kodi Leia pre-installed

200 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

59 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18356 to the Fast ring

34 Comments

Dropbox foolishly limits its free user accounts to a mere three devices

34 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.