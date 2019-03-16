Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18358 to the Fast ring

As we enter the final stretch for the next big feature update of Windows 10, Microsoft is rolling out new builds for Insiders to test at a much faster rate.

The latest new flight, the second of the week, is Build 18358, and as you’d expect the focus now is on fixing bugs and improving the user experience.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

FOR GAMERS: Microsoft has addressed an issue with Game Mode that may degrade game streaming and recording quality.

Here’s the latest on trying out the new Windows gaming technology: Still haven’t had a chance to get the game State of Decay for free (for a limited time)? Microsoft has added even more slots. Whether you’ve tried it in earlier builds or haven’t had the chance yet, these instructions have everything you need. Installed the Insider version of State of Decay already? Microsoft will be trying out another update later today. To get it, launch the Store app, click […] and then "Downloads and Updates". Once installed, you shouldn’t see any difference in the game -- it’s just a test update.

Fixed an issue that could result in the thumbnails in Alt + Tab sometimes becoming offset.

Fixed an issue where certain upgrade paths could result in the contents of the Recycle Bin being left under Windows.old.

Fixed an issue resulting in upgrades failing at 18 percent or 25 percent and rolling back for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insider experiencing green screens with error KERNEL_SECURITY_VIOLATION.

Fixed an issue resulting in some apps using the Windows Installer failing to install recently.

Known issues are:

Microsoft Store app updates do not automatically install on 18356+. As a workaround, you can manually check for, and install updates via the Microsoft Store app. Open Select "…" > "Downloads and updates" > "Get updates".

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Investigating an issue preventing VMware from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds. Hyper-V is a viable alternative if available to you.

