Spotify lashes out at 'monopolist' Apple in escalating war of words

1 Comment

Spotify logo on a smartphone

The battle between Apple and Spotify continues, with the streaming music company labelling the iPhone-maker a "monopolist".

The spat started when Spotify filed a complaint against Apple, saying that the company is stifling competition and limiting user choice with rules it puts in place. Apple responded, poo-pooing the claims, and now Spotify has responded in turn not only accusing Apple of having a monopoly, but also saying that the company's response to the complaint was "entirely in line" with what it expected.

See also:

Spotify's response was reported by Variety which quotes an unnamed representative of the company as saying: "Every monopolist will suggest they have done nothing wrong and will argue that they have the best interests of competitors and consumers at heart. In that way, Apple's response to our complaint before the European Commission is not new and is entirely in line with our expectations".

The Spotify representative added:

We filed our complaint because Apple's actions hurt competition and consumers, and are in clear violation of the law. This is evident in Apple's belief that Spotify's users on iOS are Apple customers and not Spotify customers, which goes to the very heart of the issue with Apple. We respect the process the European Commission must now undertake to conduct its review.

It's unlikely we've heard the last of this tit-for-tat battle of words, so we'll just have to wait to see what Apple has to say next.

Image credit: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Spotify lashes out at 'monopolist' Apple in escalating war of words

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18358 to the Fast ring

Sony unveils Alpine Green DualShock 4 gaming controller for PlayStation 4

Skype beta testers can now hold group chats with up to 50 participants

Protecting email deliverability before and after a data breach

Gearbest issues response to data breach

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

294 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

59 Comments

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

44 Comments

Dropbox foolishly limits its free user accounts to a mere three devices

37 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18356 to the Fast ring

34 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.