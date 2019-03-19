Google Inbox is closing down in two weeks

No Comments

Google Inbox closing

Google is far from being a stranger to launching and shuttering apps and services willy-nilly, and the latest victim is Inbox.

We have actually known for a little while that Google Inbox was due to close down -- it was just a matter of when. Now Google has revealed the closure date, and it is just two weeks away: April 2. We wave goodbye to Inbox on the same day as Google+.

See also:

Although Google has not made an announcement in the form of a blog post, press release or anything official like that, users of the Inbox by Google app have been greeted by a message informing them that the app is closing down in 15 days.

As the message first started appearing yesterday -- March 18 -- this makes the date Google pulls down the shutters on Inbox April 2.

Google is keen to encourage users to stick with its email products, saying:

This app will be going away in 15 days. You can find your favorite Inbox features in the Gmail app. Your messages are already waiting for you.

Will you be migrating from Inbox to Gmail, or do you have another app in mind?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The Kodi Foundation DOES NOT MAKE HARDWARE!

Apple refreshes iMac range with a performance boost from up-to 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors

The Kodi Foundation joins the Linux Foundation

Google Inbox is closing down in two weeks

8 out of 10 top vulnerabilities target Microsoft products

Firefox Quantum 66 blocks audio autoplay, improves scrolling behavior and adds option to search all tabs

Mid-sized businesses lead the way in workplace technology

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft will pester Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 with pop-up notifications

300 Comments

deepin, the prettiest Linux distribution, switches to Debian stable in 15.9.2 beta

88 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

61 Comments

Sony unveils Alpine Green DualShock 4 gaming controller for PlayStation 4

57 Comments

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

48 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.