Opera for Android now includes a free and unlimited VPN

Opera has added a free VPN service to the Android version of its mobile web browser. Opera 51's newly-added VPN is not only free from charges, it is also free from limitations.

The feature has been added as the Norwegian software developer seeks to improve the security and privacy of web browsing for its users. The company says that it "marks a new standard for privacy and security in mobile browsing".

Opera's VPN service is billed as being easy-to-use -- something that will come as good news to those who have been put off by the complexity of some VPN tools. It offers 256-bit encryption, and Opera explains that when enabled it will hide users' physical locations and make it more difficult to track their online activities. For those concerned about privacy, there is the promise that this is a "no-log service".

Announcing the new feature, Opera says:

The built-in VPN is a very useful feature for Internet users who connect to public Wi-Fi in coffee shops, airports and hotels. The VPN will send users’ request through a secure tunnel that encrypts Internet traffic coming in and out from their mobile devices. This reduces the risk of malicious third parties collecting sensitive information.

The company also shares a video highlighting the new service:

You can grab Opera from Google Play.