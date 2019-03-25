Apple unveils Apple TV+ for all its original content

No Comments

Earlier today, at a special event hosted at its the Cupertino campus, Apple took the wraps of its paid news subscription service, but it was really the tech giant’s rumored TV service that everyone was waiting to hear about. And that wait is finally over.

Apple’s new TV and movie steaming service goes by the name Apple TV+ and it will be home to a wide selection of original Apple content.

Accessed through an all-new Apple TV app, the service will give users access to original shows, movies and documentaries from some of the world’s biggest names, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, Jon M. Chu and more.

"We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world -- both in front of and behind the camera -- are coming to Apple TV+," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet."

Apple also took the opportunity to debut the all-new Apple TV app and Apple TV channels coming in May 2019. This will allow users to subscribe to and watch new Apple TV channels on demand -- paying for only services they want.

Pricing and availability for the Apple TV+ video subscription service will be announced later this fall.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple unveils Apple TV+ for all its original content

HyperX launches QuadCast Microphone for streamers, podcasters, and gamers

Apple unveils Apple News+, its monthly news subscription service

61 percent of CISOs believe employees have leaked data maliciously

Unplanned service interruptions lead to stress for engineers

Google Street View takes you to Devon Island, which isn't on Mars

Watch Apple unveil its new TV and news subscription services

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 nagging you to move to Windows 10? Upgrade to Linux instead with Zorin OS 15 Beta!

127 Comments

Solus 4 'Fortitude' Linux distro available with choice of Budgie, GNOME, MATE, or KDE Plasma desktop environments

67 Comments

New 'Get Windows 10' nag screen arrives in Windows 7

50 Comments

Build 18362 looks to be the Windows 10 1903 Release Candidate

47 Comments

Apple launches surprise all-new iPad Air and iPad mini

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.