The revolutionary LG G8 ThinQ Android smartphone is coming to America

Android fans should be in heaven right now -- there are several excellent smartphones on the market from companies like LG, Samsung, Huawei, and more. Let us not forget about Google's own Pixel phones too. Quite frankly, picking an Android device can be a bit overwhelming, but I suppose too much choice is a good problem to have!

Today, LG announces that its highly anticipated smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ, is coming to America. Yes, if you are in the USA, you will be able to get it next month. Should you be excited? Uh, yes, because this phone has some revolutionary technology.

For instance, it has hand vein recognition -- yeah, you can unlock your device with your inner blood tubes (there is a fingerprint scanner too). Also cool is touchless commands, allowing you to interact with Android without actually touching the screen! Speaking of the screen, it does double-duty as a speaker too, and LG promises high-end audio quality from it. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as LG has been a class-leader in mobile audio for many years.

"The LG G8 ThinQ will be available beginning April 11 at major wireless providers and national retailers, including AT&T, Best Buy, B&H, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. Pre-orders begin tomorrow, March 29 and will vary by wireless provider and retailer. Pricing begins at $819.99 alongside introductory promotions starting at up to $150 off LG G8 ThinQ for a limited time at launch, dependent on wireless provider and retailer," says LG.

William Cho, president and CEO of LG North America explains, "LG G8 ThinQ has features never before seen on a phone and was meticulously designed to give consumers the latest technology from LG. With multiple forms of biometric security – including newly introduced Hand ID and 3D Face Unlock -- Air Motion touchless controls, a front-facing ToF sensor and Crystal Sound OLED, LG G8 ThinQ is LG's most innovative smartphone yet."

LG shares the following specifications.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform Display: 6.1", 19.5:9, QHD+ OLED FullVision, 3120x1440, 564ppi

6.1", 19.5:9, QHD+ OLED FullVision, 3120x1440, 564ppi Memory and Storage: 6GB RAM / 128GB internal storage (at least 104 GB actual usable memory available) / microSD (up to 2TB)

6GB RAM / 128GB internal storage (at least 104 GB actual usable memory available) / microSD (up to 2TB) Rear Camera: 16MP Wide (f1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚, 12MP Standard (f1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚

16MP Wide (f1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚, 12MP Standard (f1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚ Front Camera: 8MP Standard (f1.7 / 1.22μm / 80˚, Z Camera (ToF)

8MP Standard (f1.7 / 1.22μm / 80˚, Z Camera (ToF) Battery: 3,500mAh

3,500mAh OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Measurements: 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm / 5.98" x 2.82" x 0.33"

151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm / 5.98" x 2.82" x 0.33" Weight: 167g / 5.89oz

167g / 5.89oz Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C Biometrics: Hand ID / 3D Face Unlock / Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

Hand ID / 3D Face Unlock / Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor Colors: Carmine Red / New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray

/ New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray Other: Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant Key / Night View / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / MIL-STD-810G

The LG G8 ThinQ will cost $820, but that could be lower based on the retailer or carrier you choose. In other words, you may be able to pay less because of sales or promotions. While the price is a bit high, it is actually significantly less expensive than flagships from Apple and Samsung these days.

Will you be pre-ordering the LG G8 ThinQ tomorrow? Please tell me in the comments below.