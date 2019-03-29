Continuous response needed to combat cyber attacks

No Comments

hand on world map

As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, businesses need to be able to react quickly and have an effective strategy to deal with attacks.

Security specialist F-Secure is calling for greater emphasis on both preparing for a breach as well as fast and effective containment that has the correct balance of people, process and technology.

"Cyber breaches are now a fact of life for many companies. It's no longer a matter of 'if' a company will be breached, the question is 'when'. And that calls for a shift in how organizations handle many aspects of security," says F-Secure Countercept managing director Tim Orchard.

The idea of continuous response is to combine elements of collaboration, context, and control into a fluid process. In practice, this could mean a single team of threat hunters, first responders, administrators and other personnel working together to actively identify and address potential threats before they escalate.

An area of weakness is the lack of investment in effective incident response strategies. 44 percent of respondents to a recent survey by F-Secure company MWR Infosecurity say they invested less in their response capabilities than in threat prediction, prevention, or detection.

Managed detection and response (MDR) solutions can help achieve this with a blend of 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response services that make use of advanced analytics and threat intelligence to help protect organizations.

"A lot of incident response traditionally has been post breach," adds Orchard. "Finding a balanced MDR solution, regardless of whether it's an in-house solution or outsourced, is key. I think our approach to preparing our clients to assume the breaches have already happened, and then help them hunt down those threats, is the essence of continuous response."

You can find out more about the benefits of continuous response on the F-Secure blog.

Image creditpeshkov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Continuous response needed to combat cyber attacks

Best Windows 10 apps this week

90 percent of tech companies are vulnerable to email spoofing

We're getting better at backing up our data -- but we're also losing more

Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo Beta now available with Linux kernel 5.0 and GNOME 3.32

Russia orders NordVPN, ExpressVPN, HideMyAss and other VPNs to block numerous sites

The revolutionary LG G8 ThinQ Android smartphone is coming to America

Most Commented Stories

Build 18362 looks to be the Windows 10 1903 Release Candidate

54 Comments

Leaked Chromium-based Microsoft Edge works great on Windows 7

31 Comments

Leaked: first look at Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

31 Comments

Article 13: EU approves controversial copyright law despite massive opposition

21 Comments

TP-Link adds four new 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) routers to its affordable Archer A Series line

18 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.