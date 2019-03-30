Canceled: Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat will not be released

No Comments

Red Apple store logo

Apple has confirmed that its long-awaited wireless AirPower charging mat is not going to be released. The company says quality issues are to blame for the decision.

The product was originally announced back in 2017 and was destined to be a convenient way to wirelessly charge iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. Its released had been repeatedly pushed back, but now it has been canceled completely

See also:

Numerous setbacks were attributed to a problem with overheating, and it seems that Apple may not have been able to overcome this issue. The cancelation is likely to cause great disappointments for Apple followers, as the charging pad was not only supposed to be capable of charging three devices simultaneously, but there was not need to worry about where devices were placed on the mat.

Apple is not giving specific reasons for dropping AirPower, but the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, issued a statement saying:

After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward

Image credit: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google publishes its Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review

Canceled: Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat will not be released

The art of workplace motivation: How to keep IT staff engaged under high-growth pressure

Is GDPR the new hacker scare tactic?

Cloud-based risk management: Transforming business safety processes

RSA 2019 recap: What we learned

How to delete your social media accounts: Benefits, alternatives, and why you should do it

Most Commented Stories

Leaked Chromium-based Microsoft Edge works great on Windows 7

35 Comments

Leaked: first look at Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

31 Comments

Facebook explicitly bans white nationalism and white separatism

22 Comments

Microsoft giving away two very ugly 'Shazam!' Xbox One X game consoles

22 Comments

Article 13: EU approves controversial copyright law despite massive opposition

21 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.