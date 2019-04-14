Leaked: Microsoft's Xbox One S All Digital console

The future of the Xbox console certainly appears to be a disc-less one. German website WinFuture has obtained images and details of the console which could be officially revealed in the coming days.

The name has already been spotted on packaging, so we can be fairly sure that it is the final name. As the moniker suggests, the Xbox One S All Digital eschews discs in favor of game downloads -- the packaging itself proclaims "disc-free gaming". The box also reveals some details about the hardware specs of the Xbox One S All Digital.

See also:

Being a console that relies on downloads rather than discs for games, it should come as no surprise that the Xbox One S All Digital does not feature a Blu-ray drive. As gamers have become increasingly used to, titles will be available for download from game stores, and to get you started the console comes pre-loaded with Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves.

In terms of the hardware, the packaging shared by WinFuture shows that there is a 1TB hard drive. It remains to be seen if this will be sufficient for hardcore gamers who want to download numerous large titles to their consoles. With support for 4K Ultra HD videos, this storage space could also be eaten up by movies.

From what we know at the moment, it seems as though the Xbox One S All Digital will only be available in white, will come complete with a single controller, and it could be unveiled by Microsoft on April 16. The console is expected to launch in Europe on May 7 priced at €229.99 (around $260).

Image credit: WinFuture