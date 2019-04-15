iOS 13 could herald the arrival of system-wide dark mode, better multitasking and so much more

With the big reveal of iOS 13 thought to be mere weeks away, leaks and rumors now abound. So, what can iPhone and iPad owners expect this time around? Well, it's looking as though 13 could be a lucky number as much sought after features are on the cards.

According to sources, the long-awaited dark mode is said to be arriving, along with new gestures. Apple is also said to be bringing improved multitasking and a lot more besides.

The news comes courtesy of "people familiar with the development of the operating system" who have been speaking with 9to5Mac. The system-wide dark mode is in a similar vein to that already found in macOS, and there are changes coming that will help with multitasking and productivity.

It is also thought that iOS 13 will make it possible to run multiple windows of the same app. More than this, the windows can be dragged freely around the screen rather than having to run side by side. 9to5Mac explains:

Each window will also be able to contain sheets that are initially attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached with a drag gesture, becoming a card that can be moved around freely, similar to what an open-source project called "PanelKit" could do. These cards can also be stacked on top of each other, and use a depth effect to indicate which cards are on top and which are on the bottom. Cards can be flung away to dismiss them.

iPad users can look forward to an undo gesture, and there are also new gestures to allow for easier selection of multiple files. It is said to be similar to clicking and dragging multiple files in Finder on a Mac. Other changes include a new volume HUD, Siri improvements, smart email management in Mail, and upgraded font management.

Image credit: Mykola Churpita / Shutterstock