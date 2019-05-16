Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Android tablet has improved specs and same low price

For the most part, Android tablets have proven to be a massive failure. What looked like a promising market has devolved into a collection of low-quality tablets from no-name manufacturers. Sure, companies like Huawei and Samsung are still producing solid Android tablets, but consumers largely don't care. If it isn't an iPad, the tablet won't get much attention.

There is one big exception to this, however -- Amazon Fire. Yes, the book-seller's affordable media consumption tablets -- which do run a variation of Android -- are extremely popular with consumers. Despite not having access to Google's Play Store, Fire tablets are very affordable while providing a quality media experience. Not to mention, you get access to the Alexa voice assistant. Today, Amazon refreshes the 7-inch Fire 7 tablet with improved specifications, such as providing double the storage capacity and a beefier processor. Believe it or not, despite better hardware, it still retains its sub-$50 starting price tag.

"The all-new Fire 7 features a faster processor; 16 GB of internal storage so you can enjoy even more videos, music, games, and books on-the-go; and hands-free access to Alexa. Fire 7 is still only $49.99 and is available in Black and 3 new colors: Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue. As a special introductory offer, customers who purchase an all-new Fire 7 before June 6 will receive a $10 credit to buy popular apps and games from the Amazon Appstore," says Amazon.

Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices explains, "Fire 7 is our best-selling tablet with tens of millions sold. For under $50, we’re making it even better for customers with a faster processor and 2x the storage, so customers can enjoy even more of their favorite entertainment at home and on-the-go. And, with hands-free access to Alexa on Fire 7, it’s never been easier to get the news, find a recipe, play music, and more."

Amazon shares the following specifications and features.

Faster processor: With a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, quickly and easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web.

With a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, quickly and easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web. 2x the storage: Fire 7 is now available with 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD card.

Fire 7 is now available with 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD card. Alexa hands-free: When connected to Wi-Fi, simply ask Alexa to check the Mariners score, get a recipe, watch a movie, and more – using just your voice, even when your screen is on standby. Easily toggle Alexa on or off in your device settings.

When connected to Wi-Fi, simply ask Alexa to check the Mariners score, get a recipe, watch a movie, and more – using just your voice, even when your screen is on standby. Easily toggle Alexa on or off in your device settings. Crisp and vivid display: Amazon’s lightest tablet features a high quality 7" IPS display for accurate color reproduction that looks great at all angles.

Amazon’s lightest tablet features a high quality 7" IPS display for accurate color reproduction that looks great at all angles. Durability: As measured in tumble tests, Fire 7 is 2x as durable as the latest iPad mini, and stands up against drops, tumbles, spills, and everyday wear and tear.

As measured in tumble tests, Fire 7 is 2x as durable as the latest iPad mini, and stands up against drops, tumbles, spills, and everyday wear and tear. Battery life: Delivers up to 7 hours of reading, listening to music, watching TV shows or movies, and browsing the web.

Delivers up to 7 hours of reading, listening to music, watching TV shows or movies, and browsing the web. Front- and rear-facing cameras: Video chat with friends and family with the HD 720p front-facing camera. Take and share photos and save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage.

Video chat with friends and family with the HD 720p front-facing camera. Take and share photos and save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage. Fast Wi-Fi connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi support for seamless video streaming.

Dual-band Wi-Fi support for seamless video streaming. Amazon-exclusive features: ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Amazon FreeTime, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, Prime Video downloads, and more. For more information, click here.

ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Amazon FreeTime, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, Prime Video downloads, and more. For more information, click here. Amazon FreeTime: With award-winning parental controls, parents can use Amazon FreeTime to create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content. FreeTime is free on every Fire tablet -- or subscribe to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited to access over 20,000 titles.

With award-winning parental controls, parents can use Amazon FreeTime to create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content. FreeTime is free on every Fire tablet -- or subscribe to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited to access over 20,000 titles. Screen Sharing: Let an Amazon expert guide you remotely through any feature on your screen, available 24x7, 365 days a year -- for free.

If you factor in the limited-time offer of a $10 voucher for apps, you are essentially getting a quality tablet for just $40! This is an insane value, especially as Apple charges $399.99 for the iPad mini! True, Apple's tablet is superior, but if you are just looking to consume media, why not get the new Fire 7 for a fraction of the price? There is even a "Kids Edition" for $99.99 that comes with a rugged case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year warranty that includes accidental damage.

If you want to buy the new Amazon Fire 7 (2019) you can pre-order here now, and it will be released on June 6. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is also available for pre-order, and you can do so here. It too will be released on the sixth day of next month.