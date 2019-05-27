TV and gaming services you've probably never heard of are shutting down

There’s a chance you might remember a gaming console startup named Ouya. Many of us bought in to it hoping for something that, while less than Xbox One and PS4, might at least be fun. We got the former, but not the latter. It lasted a few weeks in my home before being disconnected forever.

Apparently at some point, after it was mostly just gathering dust, it gained a TV service named Razer Forge. There was probably an announcement, but I missed it.

Now both services have announced an end in sight. In a brief email sent to customers everything is laid out succinctly.

OUYA & Razer Forge TV Services Shutdown 

Thank you for your loyalty to OUYA Gaming and Razer Forge TV. 

We're writing to let you know that these platforms will be shutdown and no longer available for usage on June 25, 2019. 

Your Account: 
On June 25, 2019 your OUYA / Razer Cortex account will be disabled. So, we encourage you to utilize your account funds prior to the shutdown. 

Games/Gameplay:  
After June 25, 2019 continued gameplay will vary depending on the individual game developers, but the games will no longer be available on the OUYA platform. Contact the developers for more information. 

We thank you for your loyalty over the years and hope you've enjoyed the service. With the innovations continually happening in the gaming industry, we're looking forward to bringing more great gaming options in the future. 

Best Regards, 
The Razer Team 

So, you have roughly one month to prepare if you were still using these platforms. If you were, then this is bad news.

