Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-thirty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The May 2019 Update for Windows 10 is available for select configurations but it is likely that it won't change the operating system's fragmentation. Latest Adguard stats suggest that most Windows 10 devices are still on the April 2018 version of the operating system.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Antstream Arcade

Some call Antstream Arcade the Netflix of classic gaming. Basically, what you get is a subscription-based service for licensed classic games that are streamed to supported devices.

The service is not publicly available yet, but when it is, you will have to pay £9.99 ($12.40) per month to access the available games.

You may play any of the games provided by the service including all-time classics such as California Games, Cadaver, Double Dragon, Impossible Mission 2, Mega Lo Mania, Paradroid, or The Last Ninja.

Antstream Arcade features global leaderboards, support for different input devices, and even new gameplay modes according to the service's description.

MobileShell

MobileShell replaces the tablet mode shell of the Windows 10 operating system partially. It is designed to recreate the Windows 10 mobile shell experience and works best on small devices.

openSUSE Leap 15.1

The openSUSE Leap 15.1 Windows Subsystem for Linux distribution offers yet another option to run Linux on Windows 10.

Designed for professional developers, system administrators, entrepreneurs, and independent software vendors, it is introducing Linux capabilities such as running native Linux commands.

New official Windows 10 Themes

Microsoft released a number of new themes for Windows 10. Here are the links:

Notable updates

WhatsApp to end Windows Phone support on December 31, 2019.

Microsoft Edge (Chromium) gets dark mode support and built-in translation feature.

OneNote application gets dark mode support.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Still running Fedora 28 Linux distro? Well, you shouldn't be...

Staff break IT rules in order to do their jobs with management the worst offenders

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Why digital transformation must be optimized for speed and success [Q&A]

Leaked: take a look at Cloudflare's free VPN, Warp

Google Maps 'Popular Dishes' feature gonna get gourmands, gastronomes, and gourmets giddy

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) unveils rugged Plasma Series case for OnePlus 7 Pro

Most Commented Stories

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

75 Comments

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

53 Comments

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

46 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

37 Comments

AMD unveils blazing fast 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen processors and X570 AM4 chipset

28 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.