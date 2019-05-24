Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-thirty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the May 2019 Update for Windows 10. Check out Wayne's article on the removed or deprecated features, and how to upgrade devices to the new version right now.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

AIMP

AIMP is a popular Win32 music player for Microsoft Windows devices and for Android; it is one of the most powerful music players on the market and the Microsoft Store version is an official port by the developer.

AIMP supports all major sound formats and many obscure ones. You may use it to play local music files, connect it to cloud storage, or play Internet Radio (and capture it).

The app supports multiple playlists, audio conversions, tag editing, has a built-in music library to manage your song collection, supports normalization, and a lot more.

Lenovo Dial Assistant

Designed specifically for the Yoga A940 and its integrated dial, Lenovo's Dial Assistant provides users with customization options to set different hotkeys when they use Dial functionality.

The app supports popular image and Office applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Themes (Plenty of them)

Microsoft publishes new themes regularly. The company added five themes, several of them in 4K quality, to the Microsoft Store last week:

Trend Cleaner - Free your Disk & Computer

Trend Cleaner scans your Windows 10 device for temporary files used by programs and the operating system. You may use the application to free up disk space by deleting temporary files.

The program scans areas like the application, system or download caches as well as other locations. Scans for duplicate or large files are made as well.

Notable updates

Microsoft Whiteboard got a big update that introduces options to convert physical whiteboard photos to digital ink, automatic cloud saves, improved collaboration features, improved legibility of handwritten ink, use in Team meetings, and more.