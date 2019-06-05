BlueStacks Inside SDK brings mobile games to Windows

No Comments

BlueStacks

BlueStacks, the company whose software makes it possible to run Android games on Windows and macOS, has great news for gamers. It has announced a new BlueStacks Inside SDK which will make it easy for developers to bring their mobile games to Windows and deliver them through Steam.

Just as with the main BlueStacks software, this is not about emulating mobile devices. It's also not about porting games -- mobile games effectively become native PC games.

See also:

This is great news for gamers and game developers alike. Gaming fans should be able to access more of their favorite titles on their PCs, while game studios and developers can save money by eliminating the need for separate mobile and desktop development.

BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma says:

What we see is that the BlueStacks and Steam audiences overlap almost completely. So the partnership gives gamers access to the entire Android gaming library right on their PCs.

We eliminate the need for separate development teams just to bring mobile games to a PC audience. When published with BlueStacks, a player downloading the game through Steam gets the full game experience. It isn't BlueStacks. It isn't Steam. It's a PC game.

Developers including KOG, Funplus and Fabled Game Studio are involved to start with, and BlueStacks will make money from commission charged for in-app purchases, as well as from an "integration fee" charged to developers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

BlueStacks Inside SDK brings mobile games to Windows

64 percent of organizations believe they have suffered a breach due to privileged access

Medical and financial details of 12 million Americans exposed in Quest Diagnostics data breach

Microsoft is closing all of its speciality stores in the US

Get 'Networking All-in-One for Dummies' ($17 value) FREE for a limited time

Data breaches exposed 2.8 billion consumer records in 2018

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker is ready to rock your summer

Most Commented Stories

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

107 Comments

Microsoft's Bing celebrates a decade of mediocrity

95 Comments

Twitter looks into whether white nationalists and supremacists should be banned

68 Comments

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

51 Comments

Applying for a US visa? Prepare to hand over your social media account details

44 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.