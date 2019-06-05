BlueStacks Inside SDK brings mobile games to Windows

BlueStacks, the company whose software makes it possible to run Android games on Windows and macOS, has great news for gamers. It has announced a new BlueStacks Inside SDK which will make it easy for developers to bring their mobile games to Windows and deliver them through Steam.

Just as with the main BlueStacks software, this is not about emulating mobile devices. It's also not about porting games -- mobile games effectively become native PC games.

This is great news for gamers and game developers alike. Gaming fans should be able to access more of their favorite titles on their PCs, while game studios and developers can save money by eliminating the need for separate mobile and desktop development.

BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma says:

What we see is that the BlueStacks and Steam audiences overlap almost completely. So the partnership gives gamers access to the entire Android gaming library right on their PCs. We eliminate the need for separate development teams just to bring mobile games to a PC audience. When published with BlueStacks, a player downloading the game through Steam gets the full game experience. It isn't BlueStacks. It isn't Steam. It's a PC game.

Developers including KOG, Funplus and Fabled Game Studio are involved to start with, and BlueStacks will make money from commission charged for in-app purchases, as well as from an "integration fee" charged to developers.