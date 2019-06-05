Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18912 to the Fast ring

While the Windows 10 May 2019 Update is slowly making its way to mainstream users, Microsoft is busy working on Insider builds from the 20H1 branch, the feature update set to be released in the first half of next year.

A week ago, Microsoft rolled out Build 18908 with more features for its Your Phone app, and today it follows it up with Build 18912.

Truth be told this isn’t the most exciting of new builds -- there’s only one noteworthy addition, which is a "Click me" link solution for Narrator. Microsoft says:

Do you get frustrated tabbing through "Click me" links? Narrator can now tell you the title of the page that’s linked to -- just press Caps + Ctrl + D, and Narrator will take the URL of the hyperlink you are on and send it to an online service that will provide the page title to Narrator. If you would like to disable all online service usage by Narrator, you can turn this off in Narrator Settings.

Other general changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing unexpected green screens in the last flight which cited an error with win32k.sys.

Fixed a high hitting DWM crash from the last two flights that was resulting in the screen frequently going black (and then everything showing again).

Fixed an issue resulting in Focus Assist unexpectedly enabling via the full screen automatic rule for some users after minimizing all apps.

Fixed an issue where, if you used remote desktop to connect to an enhanced session VM, the taskbar search results were not visible (just a dark area).

Fixed an issue where certain emoji weren’t being read out by Text to Speech (TTS).

Fixed an issue where, when selecting a color filter in the Ease of Access settings, it may not have taken effect right away unless the color filters option was turned off and back on again.

Fixed an issue where users navigating to the Graphics Settings page in the Settings application may have experienced Settings application crashes.

Fixed an issue where double-clicking the update icon in the taskbar would result in Settings launching, then immediately crashing.

Fixed an issue that impacted emoji panel and clipboard history reliability in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue that caused the IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) to not appear sometimes.

Fixed an issue where Chinese Pinyin and Wubi IME text candidates couldn’t be selected by number keys in the Numpad.

Fixed an issue where the size of tooltips for the Chinese Pinyin IME candidate window were an inconsistent font size.

Known issues in this build are:

For Home editions, some devices might not see the "update installed" on the update history page.

For Home editions, some devices might not be able to see the "download progress %" change on the Windows Update page.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Microsoft is working with partners on getting their software updated with a fix, and most games have released patches to prevent PCs from experiencing this issue. To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system. Microsoft is also working with anti-cheat and game developers to resolve similar issues that may arise with the 20H1 Insider Preview builds and will work to minimize the likelihood of these issues in the future.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

There’s a noticeable lag when dragging the emoji and dictation panels.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on.

Microsoft is aware of an issue with the Bopomofo IME where the character width is suddenly changed to Full width from Half width and are investigating.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock