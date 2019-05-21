Windows 10 May 2019 Update rolling out now -- Here's how to get it

After the mess that was the October 2018 Update, Microsoft has been a lot more cautious with the follow up, giving it an extended period of testing in the Release Preview ring.

Today, the software giant declares the May 2019 Update stable enough to begin making it available to non-Insiders, although it says it will still be taking a "measured and throttled" approach to availability.

To get the update, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If the update appears, select Download and install now. If it’s not there, you’ll have to wait until Microsoft makes it available to you, or you can force the update (which probably isn’t to be recommended).

You can then choose when to install it as part of the new 'Download and install now' capability on devices running Windows 10 1803 or 1809 that also have the May 21st updates (or later) installed.

If you don’t want to wait for it to arrive via Windows Update, you can get it by going to here, and clicking the Update Now button. Alternatively, you can use the Media Creation Tool from the same page. This will give you the option of upgrading the current PC, or downloading installation media for use on another device.

As we've seen in the past, particularly with the October 2018 Update, it's usually wise to wait rather than rushing to install the new update. Let other users find the inevitable bugs and problems first. If you do install it, let us know how you get on in the comments below.

Photo Credit: paffy/Shutterstock