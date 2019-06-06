SecureAuth enhances identity management with intelligent cloud service

Secure identity company SecureAuth is launching enhancements to its solution with the announcement of Intelligent Identity Cloud.

This gives CISOs and IT professionals the ability to deploy the same capabilities in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid of the two, addressing business demands of agility and dramatically improving identity security.

The Intelligent Identity Cloud service is included as part of all SecureAuth Identity Platform deployments whether hybrid, on-premises or cloud. The automated cloud-based service includes a broad set of adaptive authentication risk checks that use a big-data approach and machine learning to improve identity security by recognizing legitimate users and stopping bad actors. The service processes millions of transactions daily for customers and provides advanced adaptive risk-based authentication to customers of other identity products including Ping Identity, Okta, Microsoft, Duo (Cisco), CA SiteMinder, RSA, Oracle and others.

"We are very excited about our continued innovation journey to better serve our ecosystem of customers and partners," says Ahmed Rubaie, Chairman and CEO. "We have assembled a world class security management team and are well positioned to make a difference in the market. The SecureAuth Identity Platform meets the requirements of all organizations who seek a choice of deployment models, rolls out administrative changes faster while strengthening security. In the end, we are protecting businesses from bad actors by securing revenue growth and profit optimization."

The latest SecureAuth Identity Platform is now available to early access customers and will start its general roll out in Q3 of 2019. More information is available on the SecureAuth blog.

Photo Credit: watcharakun / Shutterstock

