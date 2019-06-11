LastPass Business brings single sign-on to over 1200 apps

Hundreds of cloud applications are being used in businesses and IT teams are pressured to achieve high levels of security without introducing complex authentication processes that may reduce workforce productivity.

LogMeIn, developer of the LastPass password management program is launching a new suite of LastPass Business solutions delivering a comprehensive identity offering, built for small and medium sized businesses.

It introduces new single sign-on technology for more than 1,200 apps pre-integrated into the solution as well as existing password management capabilities. In addition there's LastPass MFA, an adaptive, biometric-based authentication solution, and LastPass Identity, a unified access and authentication solution to securely manage user identity.

"Password management is usually a customer’s first step in deploying identity management. Over the years as we worked with thousands of customers to manage access, it became clear that the needs of SMBs were not being met," says John Bennett, general manager, Identity and Access Management Business Unit at LogMeIn. "With our new identity and access management offerings, we’re providing these companies with secure, flexible solutions that easily fit into their existing infrastructure, allow for a simple deployment, and at the same time meet the expectations of their end users."

The full LastPass Identity suite of products will be available early in the third quarter of this year. You can find out more on the LastPass site and register for a webinar surrounding the product and identity management to be held on July 17.

Image Credit: rozelt / depositphotos.com