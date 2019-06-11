Over three billion fake emails sent out daily

No Comments

Email attack

At least 3.4 billion fake emails are sent around the world every day, according to a new report from email verification company Valimail, with the majority of suspicious emails coming from US-based sources.

The report shows that email impersonation -- accounting for 1.2 percent of all email sent in the first quarter of 2019 -- is a phishing attacker's primary weapon to gain access into an organization's network, systems, intellectual property and other sensitive assets.

The fake email problem -- which is not easily blocked by traditional cybersecurity defenses -- can be tackled by implementing widely accepted email authentication standards. These include Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC), Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) as well as newer standards such as Authenticated Received Chain (ARC) and Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI).

Where it's used DMARC is particularly effective. The study shows that nearly 80 percent of all inboxes (5.34 billion) around the world perform DMARC checks on inbound email, and nearly 740,000 domains now use DMARC.

However, enforcement rates with DMARC continue to hover around 20 percent in most industries, largely because the solution is difficult to configure and maintain for large enterprises. For that reason, many domain owners have turned to third-party DMARC vendors, such as Valimail, to implement the solution for them.

"It remains clear that fake emails from hackers, phishers and other cyber criminals constitute the major source of cyberattacks," says Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and co-founder of Valimail. "As more companies recognize and respond to email vulnerabilities, we expect to see organizations continue to deploy authentication technologies to protect against untrusted and fraudulent senders. The fact is that too many attackers are using impersonation to get through existing email defenses. A robust approach to sender identification and authentication is needed to make email more trustworthy, once and for all."

The full report is available from the Valimail site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Over three billion fake emails sent out daily

VLC 3.0.7 includes more security fixes than ever thanks to the European Commission

US Customs and Border Protection says photos of thousands of travelers were stolen in a data breach

Samsung CRG5 is a curved 27-inch FHD gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and 240Hz refresh rate

Wi-Fi past, present and future

The future of television

Microsoft reveals Project Scarlett, its powerful next-gen Xbox console with 8K graphics coming in 2020

Most Commented Stories

YouTube clamps down on hate speech by banning supremacism, Holocaust denial and more

58 Comments

Zorin OS 15 Linux distro is ready to replace Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

44 Comments

How to download any version of Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 (and Office)

28 Comments

More than 80 million Huawei device users are on Android Pie (EMUI 9)

20 Comments

The future of television

14 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.