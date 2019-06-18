Google Calendar for web is currently down

No Comments

Take the day off! Seriously, at the moment you have no appointments or meetings. Well, you still do, but if you’re relying on Google Calendar then you’re out of luck at this moment because the web version is currently not available.

Efforts to access calendar.google.com result in an error page being displayed. The white screen simply states "Not Found Error 404", something any half-experienced internet user will certainly be familiar with.

Google is confirming the outage via its G Suite Status Dashboard. Reporting as of 10:22 am "We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar."

As of this writing, the Android app is working as normal, however using a browser on mobile also results in an error -- the same 404 one.

Either use the mobile app for the time being or just turn on “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” and enjoy your day thinking you have plausible deniability for missing that meeting.

