Cloud-based security service offers web app and API protection

Web app and API exploits are among the leading threats to business at the moment. Organizations with a major web presence face malicious traffic and sophisticated bots trying to damage their brands.

In order to protect against these threats, Instart is launching a new Web App and API Protection (WAAP) platform. This is a cloud-based platform, powered by a single rules engine and a unified threat intelligence system, to defend against application vulnerabilities, sophisticated bots, and browser-based attacks.

"While modern web apps bring immeasurable benefits to consumers, they also add significant complexity to IT organizations looking to secure them and protect their customers," says Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Instart. "Today, organizations are deploying multiple solutions with inconsistent rule sets as a way to defend against the multitude of threats attacking their online properties. Ultimately, this leads to security gaps, as intelligence is not shared between solutions. The only way to secure the full web app is to implement a cloud-scale solution with visibility and control over the entire application delivery path, including the origin, the edge, and the endpoint."

Features of the Instart WAAP platform include, Instart Web Security, which prevents sophisticated cyber attacks like DDoS, cross-site scripting, SQL injection and more, using a web application firewall, DDoS protection capabilities, and powerful security rules.

There's also Instart Bot Management, which detects and analyzes bot intent and blocks attacks from sophisticated malicious bots to prevent fraud and protect your brand. Instart Tag Control, which gives control of the JavaScript running in customers’ browsers, including third-party tags, that can impact security, customer privacy, and the overall reliability of a website.

Instart Threat Intelligence, combines multiple automated techniques, such as honeypots and third-party threat feeds to detect various cyberattacks and applies cross-customer learning to automatically update rules. Finally, Instart Managed Security Services provides a team of proactive security experts to help customers with implementation, rule creation, and incident response.

You can find out more on the Instart site.

Image Credit: totallyPic.com / Shutterstock