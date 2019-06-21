Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-forty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft introduced support for WSL 2 (Windows Subsystem for Linux 2) in recent Insider Builds. Check out Wayne's guide on installing the new component.

Also worth checking out: Ian's Linux Mint vs. Windows 10 small business productivity comparison, and Eunice's guide on new and improved features in the Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

Eyes First Games

Microsoft released a set of four games to the Microsoft Store this week that use the Windows 10 eye tracking API and can be played using eyes as a consequence.

The four games in question are:

Eyes First - Double Up -- The popular 2048 game in which you move tiles with numbers around to double them up and reach 2048.

Eyes First - Match Two -- A memory game in which you need to match cards on a hidden board of cards.

Eyes First - Maze -- A maze escape game in which you are tasked with finding the shortest way through the maze.

Eyes First - Tile Slide -- A basic tile sliding game. You need to put the tiles back in order by sliding them around on the board.

A compatible tracking device is needed to play the game.

Word Stacker - New Crossword Puzzle

Word Stacker is a puzzle game in which you need to find words to bring the word stacks displayed on the screen down.

The game supports mouse and touch input making it a seamless experience on the desktop and on mobile touch-supporting devices.

Xbox (Beta)

The new Xbox (Beta) app was released this month as a companion for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Browse and check out games, manage installed games on the PC, chat with friends across PC, Xbox One and mobile devices, and make purchases from the Microsoft Store.

Notable Updates

Microsoft Edge Chromium Canary is available for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1