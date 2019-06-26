Windows 10 bug could slow shutdown by over a minute

It's usually the speed of a computer when using it that is of interest, but it's also important to factor in startup and shutdown times. Microsoft just confirmed a new bug in Windows 10 -- specifically Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) -- that could dramatically slow down shutdown and sleep times in some circumstances.

The problem relates to USB Type-C devices, and while it has been fixed in Windows 10 version 1903, anyone using version 1809 remain affected and need to be aware of the issue.

See also:

An issue with the USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (UCSI) in Windows 10 version 1809 means that if a user connects a USB Type-C device -- including chargers and docks -- during the shutdown or sleep process, it will take longer to complete. Microsoft says that the normal functioning of the device is not affected.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem in a post on the Microsoft USB blog:

UCSI based USB Type-C systems may see a shutdown delay if connect changes race with power transition My system takes a long time to power down if a USB Type-C device, dock, or charger is plugged in or unplugged during the power transition. A bug in the USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (UCSI) software implementation in Windows 10, version 1809 can cause a 60 second delay in the system sleep or shutdown process if the power-down happens while the UCSI software is busy handling a new connect or disconnect event on a USB Type-C port. Apart from the extra one minute the sleep or shutdown process takes in this circumstance, this bug does not affect normal functionality of USB Type-C on your machine. The system and the USB Type-C ports should continue to function properly after the next wake or restart of the system.

The simple solution is to just avoid plugging in USB Type-C devices during shutdown, but Microsoft has not indicated just how long it will take for a proper fix to be produced.

Image credit: Phichat Phruksarojanakun / Shutterstock