US Court of Appeals says Trump can't block people on Twitter

1 Comment

Trump baby blimp

Donald Trump's love of Twitter is legendary and often ridiculed; it is also the source of frequent controversy.

The US president is huge fan of ranting, raving and venting steam in tweet storms, but his famed love of sycophants also comes to the fore. Many people who have responded to his tweets critically have found themselves blocked. Now the US Court of Appeal says this is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

See also:

Judges ruled that Trump was not permitted by the constitution "to exclude persons from an otherwise open online dialogue because they expressed views with which he disagreed". The president and members of his staff were sued by Twitter users who were unable to see his tweets.

In blocking users, Trump was, the court said:

engaged in unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination by utilizing Twitter's 'blocking' function to limit certain users' access to his social media account, which is otherwise open to the public at large, because he disagrees with their speech.

This is not the first time a judge has said that Trump blocking Twitter users is unconstitutional, and it may well not be the last. This time around, the judges said that the president's Twitter account has "all the trappings of an official, state‐run account", and should therefore be considered a public forum which citizens could not be barred from participating in.

Image credit: Julia Grifferty / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IBM officially acquires Red Hat for $34 billion -- Linux distros are unaffected

US Court of Appeals says Trump can't block people on Twitter

It's 2029, you're paying more to read this page at peak time (and we're paying your ISP to stop you visiting other tech sites)

Apple updates MacBook Pro and MacBook Air -- hardware bumped, prices dropped

Logitech G PRO X gaming headset uses Blue Microphones technology

Financial services businesses at high risk of mobile attacks

Zoom for Mac has a security hole that means your webcam could be turned on without permission

Most Commented Stories

Compatibility issues stand in the way of installing Windows 10 May 2019 Update on some Macs

48 Comments

YAWN! Windows 10 19H2 is shaping up to be a dull release

36 Comments

Chinese border officers are gathering data from tourists' phones with a secret spy app

36 Comments

Mozilla set to offer ad-free browsing in Firefox for $5

33 Comments

Second screens could be dragging down corporate networks

30 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.