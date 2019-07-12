Microsoft Teams is more popular than Slack

Microsoft has shared usage numbers for its group chat tool, Teams. The company has revealed the number of daily and weekly users for the first time, and they reveal that Microsoft Teams has overtaken Slack in popularity.

The number of daily users of Microsoft Teams stands at 13 million, while the weekly figure is 19 million. Considering the service is just two years old, to have surpassed the behemoth that is Slack is an impressive achievement.

Microsoft has been pushing Teams as an alternative to Slack pretty much since launch, and these latest figures are the first time the company has been particularly specific about the number of users it has managed to attract. Previously, Microsoft has only revealed that 500,000 organizations were using Teams.

Microsoft says:

Two years ago this week, we launched Microsoft 365, an integrated set of apps and services designed to help customers transform workplace collaboration, streamline business processes, and protect critical information. At the center of Microsoft 365 is Microsoft Teams, the hub for teamwork that combines chat, video meetings, calling, and files into a single, integrated app. More than 13 million people now use Teams on a daily basis -- and more than 19 million people use it weekly.

As well as bragging about the new milestone, Microsoft has also announced some new features for Teams. Among these new options are priority notifications, cross-channel posting, read receipts and channel moderation. Details of the timeline for rollout can be found in a blog post.

Image credit: Bumble Dee / Shutterstock

