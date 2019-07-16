Symantec launches new zero trust cloud access security technology

Increasing volumes of business network traffic are now directed at the cloud and companies need a cost effective way to secure them.

Symantec is announcing updates and innovations across its portfolio of products, giving enterprises the ability to enforce zero trust security policies across SaaS applications, corporate applications hosted in the cloud, email and the internet.

Zero trust access security gives authorized users access only to the network and cloud resources they need to accomplish tasks and strictly enforces data security and threat prevention polices. As well as access controls, the solution provides visibility and content scanning capabilities, allowing enterprises to enforce consistent data loss prevention (DLP) policies on information being sent to cloud and web destinations, and threat inspection for content downloads. Additional integrations with Symantec VIP for multi-factor authentication and Symantec Web Isolation for enhanced threat prevention further extend the solution.

"Traditional network perimeters are dissolving as cloud technologies change the way we work. Symantec understands the need for a Zero Trust approach, which reduces emphasis on perimeter-based security and focuses on providing the right secure access to employees regardless of location or device," says Art Gilliland, EVP and GM, enterprise products at Symantec. "Symantec has a powerful cloud and internet security portfolio, and we continue to innovate and integrate to help our customers improve security in the evolving landscape, all while reducing cost and complexity."

New capabilities include a CloudSOC Mirror Gateway that uses Symantec Web Isolation capabilities to deliver a robust set of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) security controls for unmanaged devices, covering all modern SaaS applications.

Content uploaded or downloaded to corporate applications deployed in IaaS and other environments can be inspected with Symantec DLP for enforcement of information security policies, as well as antivirus and sandboxing technologies for threat prevention.

There are also features for improved web security and to isolate suspicious email attachments. You can find out more on the Symantec site.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou/Shutterstock