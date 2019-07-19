Google boosts Chrome bug bounties

No Comments

Google Chrome logo

Bug bounty programs have become a popular way for companies to unearth security issues in software and address them quickly. Google is no stranger to such programs, and it has just announced massive increases to the payouts made for finding vulnerabilities in Chrome.

Some rewards have doubled while others have tripled, taking the maximum compensation for reporting a security flaw in Google's web browser -- and other Chromium-based browsers -- to an impressive $30,000.

See also:

Google says that it is tripling the maximum baseline reward amount from $5,000 to $15,000, while for "high quality reports", rewards are doubling from $15,000 to $30,000. The company is also doubling the additional bonus given to bugs found by fuzzers running under Chrome Fuzzer Program to $1,000.

As well as doubling the reward for high quality bug reports, Google has also clarified what constitutes a high quality report:

High-quality reports with a functional exploit:

  • A high-quality report (as noted below) plus:
  • Include a reliable exploit that demonstrates that the bug reported can be easily, actively and reliably used against our users.

High-quality reports typically have several of these characteristics:

  • Minimized test case.
  • Demonstrate that the exploitation is very likely.
  • Analysis to help determine the root cause.
  • Report should be brief and well written with only necessary detail and commentary.
  • Be responsive to questions from the engineers working to fix the bug.
  • Suggested patch.

In a blog post about the changes, Google says:

But that's not all! On Chrome OS we're increasing our standing reward to $150,000 for exploit chains that can compromise a Chromebook or Chromebox with persistence in guest mode. Security bug in firmware and lock screen bypasses also get their own reward categories.

These new reward amounts will apply to bugs submitted after today on the Chromium bug tracker using the Security template. As always, see the Chrome Vulnerability Reward Program Rules for full details about the program.

In other news, our friends over at the Google Play Security Reward Program have increased their rewards for remote code execution bugs from $5,000 to $20,000, theft of insecure private data from $1,000 to $3,000, and access to protected app components from $1,000 to $3,000. The Google Play Security Reward Program also pays bonus rewards for responsibly disclosing vulnerabilities to participating app developers. Check out the program to learn more and see which apps are in scope.

Image credit: FOOTAGE VECTOR PHOTO / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google boosts Chrome bug bounties

Slack resets hundreds of thousands of passwords following data breach

Google is closing a Chrome API loophole to make Incognito Mode more secure and private

Bitdefender 2020 protects against cyberbullying and online predators

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18941, but warns the installation may fail or cause your PC to get stuck in a boot loop

Satechi launches USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter as an Apple exclusive

Migrating infrastructure to the cloud -- what the board needs to know

Most Commented Stories

This beautiful Android R design could make me switch from iOS

60 Comments

Microsoft fixes some problems that blocked upgrades to Windows 10 version 1903

41 Comments

German schools ban Microsoft Office 365 because of privacy concerns

27 Comments

Europe relies on American GPS as its own Galileo system suffers massive outage

25 Comments

Don't you touch my Lappy! -- 'True' confessions of a PC anti-vaxxer

24 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.