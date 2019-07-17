Google kills off its censored Chinese search engine, Project Dragonfly

1 Comment

Google logo on Chinese flag

Google has decided to close down its controversial Project Dragonfly which would have seen the company launching a censored version of its search engine in China.

The company's vice president of public policy, Karan Bhatia, made the revelation speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday. She said simply: "We have terminated Project Dragonfly".

See also:

Google has never said anything publicly about Project Dragonfly, the company hadn't even confirmed that it existed. The project is thought to have been running since 2017, and a launch date had been rumored for this year. China, however, always denied that it was working with Google on a country-specific search tool.

Asked whether it still had plans to launch a censored search engine or app in China, Google said: "We have no plans to launch Search in China and there is no work being undertaken on such a project".

Google has faced a great deal of criticism for Project Dragonfly, with critics unhappy that the company seemed willing to bow to the censorship demands of the Chinese government in a bid to break into the market.

Image credit: Giggle2000 / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

More than 50 new emojis coming to Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac

This beautiful Android R design could make me switch from iOS

Google kills off its censored Chinese search engine, Project Dragonfly

New platform simplifies the creation of interactive online guides

Russia's election meddling master plan -- REVEALED!

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.2 'Tina' BETA is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

IBM helps developers use open source and machine learning

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft sneaks telemetry into Windows 7 via security update

109 Comments

Don't buy the faulty Raspberry Pi 4 -- get a different Linux-compatible single-board computer instead

100 Comments

Microsoft fixes some problems that blocked upgrades to Windows 10 version 1903

41 Comments

German schools ban Microsoft Office 365 because of privacy concerns

27 Comments

Europe relies on American GPS as its own Galileo system suffers massive outage

25 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.