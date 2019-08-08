IBM launches new toolkit to boost understanding of and trust in AI

1 Comment

Artificial intelligence

AI and machine learning have demonstrated some impressive abilities in recent years, but the models behind the technology and the reasons why it came to the decision it did are often hard for the people interacting with it to understand.

In order to help people gain an insight into machine decision making, IBM Research is launching AI Explainability 360, a comprehensive open source toolkit of state-of-the-art algorithms that support the interpretability and explainability of machine learning models.

AI Explainability 360 includes eight new algorithms developed by IBM Research, along with quantitative metrics to help measure explainability. It's open source, so others can build on the knowledge and can learn from each other. Building on the successful release of the Adversarial Robustness 360 Toolbox (2018) and AI Fairness 360 Toolkit (2018), this is the latest from IBM Research, underscoring IBM's commitment to trust and transparency.

"To provide explanations in our daily lives, we rely on a rich and expressive vocabulary: we use examples and counterexamples, create rules and prototypes, and highlight important characteristics that are present and absent," says Aleksandra Mojsilovic writing on the IBM Research blog. "When interacting with algorithmic decisions, users will expect and demand the same level of expressiveness from AI."

You can find out more about the toolkit on the IBM Research site and see an overview of what it offers in the video below.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

pdf Creator 9.0 unveils new zipper merge tool, unveils new options for manipulating PDFs

Satechi launches 72W Type-C PD Car Charger and Apple MFi Certified USB-C to Lightning Cable

Ransomware turns its sights on large organizations

Software producers need more flexible licensing models in order to compete

IBM launches new toolkit to boost understanding of and trust in AI

Linux Journal shuts down, because cheapskate Linux users don't spend money

Half of companies won't move mission critical workloads to the cloud

Most Commented Stories

Linux Journal shuts down, because cheapskate Linux users don't spend money

77 Comments

Users complain that Windows 10 is stuck in S mode

29 Comments

Linux is rubbish when RAM runs low

19 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.2 'Tina' is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

14 Comments

Hearing voices? Your smoke detector may be spying on you!

14 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.