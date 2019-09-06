Microsoft is working to address high CPU usage and search problems with KB4512941 update

A week after its release, Microsoft says it is working to fix a problem with the KB4512941 update for Windows 10. Users have complained of a spike in CPU usage by SearchUI.exe and said that search results are blank.

The company had been slow to recognize that there was a problem, but it did eventually acknowledge the issue on Twitter. Now Microsoft has provided more details about its work on a fix which is due for release later this month.

In an update to the "Known issues and notifications" page for Windows 10 version 1903, Microsoft says that the problem affects just a "small number of users". Workarounds have been suggested -- including re-enabling Bing Search -- but Microsoft is working to produce a proper solution.

The company now says:

Microsoft is getting reports that a small number of users may not receive results when using Windows Desktop Search and may see high CPU usage from SearchUI.exe when searching after installing KB4512941. This issue is only encountered on devices in which searching the web from Windows Desktop Search has been disabled.

The fix should not be far away. Microsoft says: "We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in mid-September".