Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on display

Today at its iPhone 11 launch event Apple took the wraps off the latest generation of its popular smartwatch.

Series 5 of the Apple Watch includes a number of new features and innovations, the headline addition being an always-on Retina display, so you can tell the time (and more) without having to raise your arm or tap on the screen first.

To preserve battery life, the screen intelligently dims when a user’s wrist is down, and Apple says this means Watch will still offer the same "all-day" 18-hour battery life as the Series 4 models.

In addition to that, the new Watch comes with a built-in compass, and the ability to make emergency calls in over 150 countries.

It comes in a range of materials too, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium.

"We’ve seen Apple Watch have a meaningful impact on our customers’ lives and we’re excited to deliver even more capabilities with Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS 6," said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. "The seamless integration of new hardware and software delivers an enhanced experience that makes it even easier to stay active and connected to the people and information users care about."

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is available to order in 41 countries and regions from today, priced from $399. Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) is available to order in 22 countries and regions and priced from $499. Both models will be available in stores beginning Friday, September 20.

The popular Series 3 (GPS) model will remain on sale, with a new low price starting from $199 ($299 for the GPS + Cellular model).