Watch Apple’s iPhone 11 launch live here

It’s that time of year again when Apple takes the wraps off a new generation of iPhones.

It’s rumored that the tech giant will be revealing three new devices at its campus keynote later today -- the iPhone 11 (which is expected to replace the iPhone XR), and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (replacing the XS and XS Max respectively).

There will also likely be updates for the Apple Watch and more details about iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, macOS Catalina, and watchOS 6, including when you’ll be able to get your hands on them.

You can watch the keynote live in a number of ways. You can go to Apple website and stream it from there. It used to be you'd need Safari to watch the event, but these days the feed also works in Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge. Apple TV owners can download the Apple Events app in the App Store.

For the first time ever, Apple is also streaming the event on YouTube and you can watch it directly below.

The keynote starts at 10 AM PDT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST.