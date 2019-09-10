Microsoft Teams is coming to Linux

1 Comment

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is working to bring its Teams software to Linux. The company has said that it is "actively working" on creating a Linux version of the client, although there is no word on quite when it might be released.

There have long been calls for Microsoft to cater for Linux users. The collaborative Teams software is used by many people in mixed platform environments, and the announcement from Teams engineers have been greeted with enthusiasm.

See also:

Linux users are not currently completely cut out of using Teams -- they have the option of using the web-based version of the tool, but a dedicated client will make life a great deal easier.

Responding to a query on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice forum, Alex from the Teams Engineering team said:

We know many of you are waiting for a Teams client for Linux, and we're pleased to confirm we're actively working on it. Stay tuned for more information.

There have been calls for a Linux client for years, and when Microsoft eventually gets round to making good on its word, it will being Teams in line with Slack. We'll just have to wait to see when it finally happens.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Appeals court upholds ruling that permits public data to be scraped from LinkedIn profiles

Microsoft Teams is coming to Linux

ADATA launches fast and rugged SE800 USB 3.2 Gen 2 external USB-C SSD

Ashampoo releases Backup 14 with fuss-free cloud support

Vivaldi launches its first mobile web browser for Android

Automated Business Glossary makes enterprise data more available

China-based espionage group attacks high level targets

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft wants to close down Wunderlist -- so the creator offers to buy it back

22 Comments

Keep your Raspberry Pi 4 cool with this brand new case with built-in fan

12 Comments

Massive Facebook leak exposes 419 million users' phone numbers

9 Comments

Debian-based MX Linux 19 Beta 2.1 now available for download

9 Comments

Brave browser accuses Google of using hidden web pages to track users

8 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.