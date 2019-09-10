Microsoft Teams is coming to Linux

Microsoft is working to bring its Teams software to Linux. The company has said that it is "actively working" on creating a Linux version of the client, although there is no word on quite when it might be released.

There have long been calls for Microsoft to cater for Linux users. The collaborative Teams software is used by many people in mixed platform environments, and the announcement from Teams engineers have been greeted with enthusiasm.

Linux users are not currently completely cut out of using Teams -- they have the option of using the web-based version of the tool, but a dedicated client will make life a great deal easier.

Responding to a query on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice forum, Alex from the Teams Engineering team said:

We know many of you are waiting for a Teams client for Linux, and we're pleased to confirm we're actively working on it. Stay tuned for more information.

There have been calls for a Linux client for years, and when Microsoft eventually gets round to making good on its word, it will being Teams in line with Slack. We'll just have to wait to see when it finally happens.