Windows 10 20H1 will be called Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Eager Windows 10 users involved in the Insider program have been able to play with Windows 10 20H1 for a little while now. This has given people a chance to try out new features, but two things we haven't known are what this update will be called, and when it will be released.

Now, thanks to an eagle-eyed user, we know both. Unless, of course, Microsoft chooses to change its mind...

Previously we have only been able to pin down the official release date to a six-month period -- the first half of 2020. But -- as spotted by MSPowerUser -- Windows user Tero Alhonen ran the PowerShell command " Get-VMHostSupportedVersion" on his computer and unearthed something interesting.

On Twitter, Alhonen shared his findings:

Windows 10 May 2020 Update pic.twitter.com/0pWIaFIhn6 — Tero Alhonen (@teroalhonen) September 11, 2019

Of course, this is not a guarantee of either the name or the release month. Microsoft actually released the Windows 10 April 2019 Update, in May -- and, as you can see from Alhonen's screenshot, the name of this update has now been changed to reflect the actual release date.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens, but for now it seems as though May next year is when we're looking at.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock