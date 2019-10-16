Internet Archive lets you play 2,500 more classic DOS games in your browser, including The Secret of Monkey Island and Microsoft Flight Simulator

Five years ago, the Internet Archive added 2,400 playable DOS games to its site, including 90s classics like Duke Nukem 3D, Prince of Persia, Championship Manager, The Incredible Machine, Eye of the Beholder (and its sequels), Hexen, Sim City, and Wolfenstein 3D.

Over the years, a number of additional games have been added to the collection, but the Internet Archive has made what it says is its biggest update yet, introducing another 2,500 MS-DOS titles.

You can browse the full list of additions here, but standout new additions include WipEout, The Secret of Monkey Island, The Sentry, Night Trap, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Loom, and Transport Tycoon Deluxe.

The update of these MS-DOS games comes courtesy of eXoDOS, and as with all previous titles, you can play them directly in your web browser.

Be warned however, that some games may run slower than they should, and you could also encounter issues. Not all games have manuals either, so you may need to spend some time working out what you need to do.

In total there are now just shy of 7,000 playable games on the Internet Archive site and you can view the full list here.