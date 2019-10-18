KB4520062 update is breaking Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection for some

Another update for Windows 10 is causing issues. This time around the update is KB4520062 for Windows 10 version 1809, and it was supposed to fix problems with Bluetooth and blank screens when it was released earlier this week.

But some users are finding that the update is breaking Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). Microsoft has acknowledged that the update can stop the anti-malware tool from running, and may also result in a 0xc0000409 error.

Microsoft says that the issue affects Windows 10 version 1809, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019, Windows Server version 1809, and Windows Server 2019. While a fix is in the works and is due for release next month, the only advice from the company in the meantime is to simply not install the KB4520062 update.

In an update to the "Known issues and notifications" section of the Windows 10 1809 page, Microsoft says:

Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection might stop running The Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service might stop running and might fail to send reporting data. You might also receive a 0xc0000409 error in Event Viewer on MsSense.exe.

The company goes on to say:

At this time, we suggest that devices in an affected environment do not install KB4520062. We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in mid-November.

