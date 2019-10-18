Samsung responds to reports that Galaxy S10 can be unlocked with ANY fingerprint -- and promises a fix

As fingerprints are unique to everyone, they would seem like a decent way to secure your phone. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy S10, it is possible to unlock it with any fingerprint -- all that's needed is a screen protector.

With a cheap screen protector over the in-screen fingerprint reader, phones can be unlocked using any fingerprint, not just those registered to the device. Samsung has acknowledged the issue and promises that a fix is incoming.

The serious security flaw is caused by plastic or silicon screen protectors, and although the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been available since March, the problem has only just been discovered. The company has now acknowledged the issue, and also says that it affects Note10 handsets -- although it does not say what is causing the problem.

In a statement issued on its website, Samsung says:

Regarding recent reports of a fingerprint recognition issue affecting certain Galaxy devices, we would like to inform our customers of the following information. The issue involved fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognizing three-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users' fingerprints. To prevent any further issues, we advise that Galaxy Note10/10+ and S10/S10+/S10 5G users using such covers to remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints. Please refrain from applying a silicone screen protecting case to your device until a software update, which is planned to be released beginning next week, has been issued and applied. In addition, when registering your fingerprint, please be sure to scan your fingerprint in its entirety, so that all portions of your fingerprint, including its center, are scanned. Thank you for your patience and we will continue to strive to provide our customers with the best possible service.

As Samsung says, a fix is on the way, and it could be released in the next few days.

Image credit: Connect world / Shutterstock