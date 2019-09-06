Samsung angers customers by canceling US Galaxy Fold pre-orders

Just when it seems that the Galaxy Fold launch could not be any more chaotic or infuriating, Samsung just managed to annoy would-be buyers even further.

For reasons that have not really been explained, the company has chosen -- at the very last minute -- to cancel pre-orders placed in the US. To soften the blow, Samsung is offering $250 of credit to those affected by the cancelations, but the news may well lead customers to question whether the Fold is really worth all the hassle.

The announcement came via emails sent to customers, coinciding with Samsung revealing the launch date for the Galaxy Fold in Korea. Korean customers are able to get their hands on the troubled handset from today, while people in the rest of the world will have to wait to hear exactly when the launch date will be.

When it announced the Korean launch, Samsung made reference to "rethink[ing] the entire consumer journey", and this crops up again in the emails sent out to people whose pre-orders are being canceled. The email, headed "An important update on your Galaxy Fold order", reads:

We are excited to announce to the world that the much-anticipated Galaxy Fold will be launching in the US in the coming weeks. As you know, the device fundamentally reimagines what smartphones can do. Ensuring that you have the best possible experience with this revolutionary new technology is our top priority. We are taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience -- from purchase to unboxing, to post-purchase service -- so in the meantime, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel your existing pre-order. While not an easy decision to make, we believe that this is the right thing to do. The Galaxy Fold marks the beginning of a new era in mobile technology which is why we have decided to reinvent the customer experience matching the premium and exclusive nature of the device itself, including a new Galaxy Fold premier Service which offers owners direct access to Samsung experts. All of this will give owners the chance to explore and get used to this new-to-world technology. As a token of our appreciation for your patience, please accept this $250 Samsung credit, redeemable on anything at Samsung.com.

Users on Twitter were furious, although some were pleased with the $250 pay-off:

Samsung just canceled my original pre-order for the Galaxy Fold 😢 But offering $250 in store credit (presumably when I want to preorder the new version?) pic.twitter.com/yTvaF9YwF7 — Lexy Savvides (@lexysavvides) September 5, 2019

Could there possibly be any more twists in the tale of the Galaxy Fold still to come?